Jimmy Carr says fatherhood could cause a ‘bit of a gear shift’ with his comedy

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 12.06am
Jimmy Carr (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jimmy Carr has said becoming a father could be a “bit of a gear shift” due to the type of material he uses in his comedy.

The comedian, 49, has a young son with his partner Karoline Copping, and revealed to the Radio Times that his name is Rockefeller.

Carr said that the name, which was also that of the billionaire philanthropist, has a “hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian”.

Asked if fatherhood had softened him, Carr told the Radio Times: “It could be a bit of a gear shift, because of the kind of comedy I do.

“But so far, I’m still telling the same jokes, I’ve got the same sense of humour.

“We’ll see, because I’m sure I’m going to be writing a lot of material about him.

“In fact, I think he might be tax-deductible.”

His first book, Before And Laughter, was published last week and is both an anecdotal memoir and a self-help book which features witty one-liners.

The comedian wrote the autobiography over a year during the pandemic with the intention of sharing it with his son when he grows up.

Discussing whether the self-help elements were written ironically, he added: “Absolutely not. I’m quite a hippy, and quite into self-help books, so it’s in no way a pastiche.

“But I view everything through the lens of comedy, so even when I’m talking about depression and grief and purpose in life, I treat those big subjects lightly.

“The book is incredibly sincere and also not very serious.

“It’s basically a book for people who maybe wouldn’t read (The Power Of Now author) Eckhart Tolle – but would if he did more dick jokes.”

Jimmy Carr discussed fatherhood in the Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

He also discusses his involvement with the K2 tax avoidance scheme within the book.

He insisted he was not looking for sympathy but admitted that the situation had really shaken him.

“People thought, because of the type of comedy I do, that it was water off a duck’s back to me. But it wasn’t. It was really horrible. I had panic attacks, and I still do. I wake up to them,” he added.

Carr became a household name hosting panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, as well as performing in stand-up gigs around the world and at The Royal Variety Performance three times.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.