Paralympian Stef Reid joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

Paralympian Stef Reid is the third celebrity contestant confirmed to be taking part in the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice.

News of her joining the ITV show was announced on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

This winter I'm swapping my running blade 🏃‍♀️for a skating blade ⛸️!!! #DancingOnIce @dancingonice pic.twitter.com/n1R0rxUjt3 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) October 5, 2021

Track and field star Reid joins the already announced line-up of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry.

According to The Sun, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, are also believed to be joining the line-up.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.