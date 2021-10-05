Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paralympian Stef Reid joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 7.45am
Great Britain’s Stef Reid with her gold medal after the Women’s Long Jump T44 Final during day two of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium (PA)
Great Britain’s Stef Reid with her gold medal after the Women’s Long Jump T44 Final during day two of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium (PA)

Paralympian Stef Reid is the third celebrity contestant confirmed to be taking part in the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice.

News of her joining the ITV show was announced on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

Track and field star Reid joins the already announced line-up of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry.

According to The Sun, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, are also believed to be joining the line-up.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

