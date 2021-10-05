Love Island star Liberty Poole among new names announced for Dancing On Ice 2022

Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne, are the next string of celebrities announced for Dancing On Ice 2022.

Reality TV star Poole was coupled up with Jake Cornish in the latest series of Love Island, but the pair called time on their romance and left the villa early.

Poole said: “I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

Liberty Poole (Ian West/PA)

“I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can’t do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything, so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.

“Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!”

The trio join the already announced line-up of Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry.

Ben Foden (Ian West/PA)

Former England rugby star Foden, who was previously married to singer Una Healy, said: “I used to skate a little when I was a kid.

“I’d go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 (years old) and you’d always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background. I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill.

“I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!”

He previously competed in Simon Cowell’s X Factor spin-off, The X Factor: Celebrity, in 2019.

Sally Dynevor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, said: “Obviously I dance and love dancing, but it’s the skill of this… I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

News of Paralympian Reid joining the show was announced on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning.

Reid said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

This winter I'm swapping my running blade 🏃‍♀️for a skating blade ⛸️!!! #DancingOnIce @dancingonice pic.twitter.com/n1R0rxUjt3 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) October 5, 2021

According to The Sun, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens is also rumoured to be joining the line-up.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.