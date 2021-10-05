Jeremy Vine sues YouTuber in defamation claim By Press Association October 5 2021, 3.52pm Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA) Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has begun a High Court defamation fight with a former local radio presenter who operates a YouTube channel. Mr Vine, a BBC Radio 2 presenter, is suing Alex Belfield, saying he defamed and harassed him on YouTube and Twitter between May and August 2020. Mr Belfield is disputing claims made against him. The High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA) A judge oversaw a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday. Mr Justice Nicklin considered legal issues and made no rulings on any issues. Mr Vine was at the hearing. The judge heard that Mr Belfield was a former local radio presenter who operated a YouTube channel called Alex Belfield – The Voice Of Reason. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Jeremy Vine show guest says ‘minorities’ comment taken out of context Jeremy Vine: Channel 5 treating Eggheads like a very expensive Ming vase Shortlist announced for 2021 Booker Prize British IS ‘Beatles’ terrorist facing life behind bars after guilty pleas