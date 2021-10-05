Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phoebe Dynevor says she is ‘full of anxiety’ after finding fame in Bridgerton

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 12.07am
Phoebe Dynevor (Ian West/PA)
Phoebe Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has said she is “full of anxiety” after rocketing to fame in the Netflix period drama and is worried about “letting someone down”.

The actress, 26, was thrust into the spotlight with her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the raunchy series.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I don’t think anyone knows how to handle that.

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Josh Shinner)

“I worry about everything. I’m full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself.

“You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye.

“I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it’s quite hectic at the moment.”

Dynevor, who is the daughter of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, said she was taken aback by the success of Bridgerton and only realised the impact it would have on her life when she found photographers outside her front door.

She said: “I thought it was just another project. I didn’t think anyone was going to care.

“We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed.

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Josh Shinner)

“In the first season, people were saying to me, ‘You know this could be huge’, but you don’t ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you.

“It’s quite out-of-body and weird.

“It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside – which was really scary – that I realised if I went out in my pyjamas, there might be someone taking pictures.”

Despite her role as an aristocrat in the series, Dynevor said she wants to represent her own family background on screen, adding: “My mum grew up in Oldham and was going to work at a cigarette factory till she decided to go to drama school, so there’s part of me that wants to represent the Northern working-class background.”

(Harper’s Bazaar UK/Josh Shinner)

She continued: “What I’ve started to realise about this industry is that the highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low, so it’s finding that middle ground and centring oneself.

“It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting – that’s the excitement for me.”

The November issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from October 7.

