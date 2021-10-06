Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Nicole Appleton ties the knot with partner Stephen Haines

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 5.18pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Nicole Appleton has tied the knot with her partner Stephen Haines.

The All Saints singer, 46, announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of the couple smiling on their wedding day.

The pair welcomed a baby girl called Skipper Hudson in March 2020, after Appleton hid her pregnancy for nine months.

She also shared a black and white picture of her and her new husband walking down the aisle wearing a simple white gown with capped sleeves and a lace veil.

The couple were married at Cliveden House in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The musician was previously married to the former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher from 2008 until 2014, and they share a 20-year-old son called Gene together.

Famous faces and family congratulated the couple on social media, including Spice Girl Melanie C who wrote: “Congratulations my darling girl. I’m soooooooo happy for you. Hope you had the most magical day” with heart emojis.

Appleton’s older sister and fellow band member Natalie also commented a string of heart and heart-eye emojis.

V Festival 2016 Day One – Weston Park
The band rose to fame in the 1990s. (Joe Giddens/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby added: “There she is… the most beautiful bride… love you both” with a heart emoji, while actress Denise Van Outen wrote: “Aw congratulations.”

Appleton rose to fame in the girl group in the late 1990s with her sister, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

They were known for hits including Never Ever, I Know Where It’s At and Pure Shores.

All Saints split in 2001, but later reunited, and have released five studio albums together.

They recently played the 2021 Isle of Wight festival in September and The Big Festival in the Cotswolds earlier in the summer.

