Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden return to Strictly training after catching Covid

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden have returned to training for Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair missed last week’s show while they were self-isolating.

However on Saturday’s film-themed programme, they will return for the live show with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future.

While the pair have not been able to train together in person, they have been working through their routine via video call.

However on Wednesday, the duo both uploaded clips on social media which showed them back together in a dance studio.

The duo were joking around as they returned to training.

Fletcher and Dowden were scored 21 by the judges for their first and only performance so far.

Last week, actress Nina Wadia became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following a public vote.