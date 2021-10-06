Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Fletcher reveals surprising Harry Potter fact

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 12.09am
Tom Fletcher (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tom Fletcher (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

McFly star Tom Fletcher has named Harry Potter star Tom Felton as the person he would want to play him in a biopic.

The singer, 36, said people confuse him and the actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of JK Rowling’s books, and added: “We don’t correct them any more.”

Fletcher was speaking ahead of taking to the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week-themed routines this weekend.

Tom Felton
Tom Felton at the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Ian West/PA)

The musician and his partner Amy Dowden were absent from the BBC One show last Saturday due to having to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

This week they will perform a jive to Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode ​from Back To The Future, which he said was his favourite film.

Discussing the movie which inspired his band’s name, he said: “It has everything you could possibly want, time travelling, the DeLorean, a mad scientist and a hero who can skateboard and play guitar. It’s the perfect film.”

He chose Back To The Future’s Marty McFly as the character he would most like to play, adding: “That film changed my life, we named our band after it. And it has an amazing soundtrack.”

Actor Michael J Fox played teenager Marty McFly in the film trilogy, which sees him travel back in time using the DeLorean, a time-travelling car built by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd.

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s in 1991.

Other performances on Strictly this week will include a jive from Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin to Nicest Kids In Town as performed by James Marsden in the film Hairspray.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.

