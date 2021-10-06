Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Time Mum star takes on cooking challenge to support Mary’s Meals

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 12.14am
Ferne McCann has set herself a challenge to raise awareness of Mary’s Meals (Mary’s Meals/PA)
Ferne McCann has set herself a challenge to raise awareness of Mary's Meals (Mary's Meals/PA)

A TV star from the First Time Mum series has set herself a culinary challenge in aid of Scottish charity Mary’s Meals.

Ferne McCann said she was astounded to find that it costs the charity just £15.90 to feed a child for a whole school year.

As a result, the TV personality has set herself the culinary task of preparing as many dishes as possible, using ingredients inspired by the food that Mary’s Meals serves, for the same cost. 

McCann, who is a keen cook and advocate of healthy food, is filming the cooking challenge for her Instagram channel and also for First Time Mum.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Ferne McCann said she wants to help the charity (Ian West/PA)

Her plan is to use the challenge to highlight the charity’s efforts.

Mary’s Meals provides around two million children with a nutritious meal every school day in 19 countries including Malawi, Haiti and Ethiopia.

Its mission is to work alongside local communities to attract children into the classroom with a decent meal to help with nutrition and education.

McCann said: “The idea behind the charity’s work is that they provide a meal in school every day and this attracts children to come to the classroom instead of working or begging for food.

“This way, the kids get an education which can help them to escape poverty in the future.

“It’s such a brilliant, simple idea – I love it and I want more people to know about it. 

“The tasty meals the children eat vary from egg and noodles, rice and beans to lentil dahl, porridge and wraps.

“So, I’m making some dishes inspired by these just to demonstrate how amazing it is that Mary’s Meals can feed a child for a whole school year for just £15.90.”

A child in Malawi who receives Mary's Meals
A child in Malawi who receives Mary’s Meals (Mary’s Meals/PA)

Emma Hutton, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “Ferne’s enthusiasm for our work is wonderful to see and mirrors that of our incredible supporters and volunteers who are drawn to Mary’s Meals because of our simple focus and low-cost approach.

“Like Ferne, many people are amazed that a donation of just £15.90 can feed a child for a whole school year and we are hugely grateful to her for spreading the word about what we do.

“Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which have hit some of the world’s poorest countries very hard, Mary’s Meals is now feeding more than two million children around the world.

“We hope Ferne’s cooking challenge will enthuse many more people to support our work.”

