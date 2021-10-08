Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Fiennes to star on stage as New York ‘master builder’

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.02am Updated: October 8 2021, 1.18pm
Ralph Fiennes (Ian West/PA)
Ralph Fiennes (Ian West/PA)

Ralph Fiennes will star as powerful New York urban planner Robert Moses in a new play by Sir David Hare.

Straight Line Crazy will run at the Bridge Theatre in London from March to June 2022 and is billed as a “blazing account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction”.

Fiennes, 58, who plays spymaster M in the Bond film series and portrayed Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter, will lead as Moses, who was known as the “master builder” of mid-20th century New York for his creation of new parks, bridges and hundreds of miles of roads connecting the city with its neighbouring counties.

Already a divisive figures, Moses faced growing opposition in the 1950s from those who disagreed with his vision of city planning.

The play will show how “though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation”.

Straight Line Crazy will reunite Fiennes and Sir David with director Sir Nicholas Hytner, after the trio worked together on the play Beat The Devil, a monologue based on Sir David’s experience contracting coronavirus, last year at the Bridge Theatre.

No Time To Die
Ralph Fiennes as spymaster M (Nicola Dove/PA)

Sir David is the author of more than 30 full-length plays and is a two-time Academy Award nominee for The Hours and The Reader. He was knighted in 1998.

A former artistic director of the National Theatre, Sir Nicholas was one of the developers of the Bridge Theatre and has directed plays there including Alan Bennett’s Allelujah! and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Performances will run from March 16 to June 18 2022 with opening night on March 23.

