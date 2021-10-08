Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rachel Riley wraps final Countdown episode before maternity leave

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.40pm
Rachel Riley is pregnant with her second child (Peter Powell/PA)
Rachel Riley is pregnant with her second child (Peter Powell/PA)

Rachel Riley has filmed her final episode of Countdown before going on maternity leave.

The 35-year-old mathematician and presenter is expecting her second child with her professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev.

Scientist Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, who stood in for Riley during Channel 4’s Black To Front Day, will fill in for her while she is away.

Sharing a series of photos from the Countdown studio, Riley said on Twitter: “Well that’s it from me, I’ve officially finished filming to pop a baby out!

“You’re stuck with me on screen till December when the totally amazing @aimafidon will be keeping the numbers in line till I’m back next year!

“Hope you have loads of fun Anne-Marie, best of luck lovely!”

One picture saw her place a newborn’s T-shirt featuring the Countdown logo across her bump.

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and married in Las Vegas in 2019.

Rachel Riley pregnancy
Rachel Riley married Pasha Kovalev in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The couple already have a daughter, Maven, who was born in December the same year.

She announced both pregnancies in the form of humorous brain teasers using Countdown’s famous letter board.

The presenter started dating Kovalev after splitting from her husband, fellow Oxford University student Jamie Gilbert, in 2013.

Kovalev announced he was leaving Strictly following the 2018 series, after eight years on the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier