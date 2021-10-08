Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Genesis postpone tour dates after positive Covid tests within band

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 8 2021, 5.03pm
The band said they are ‘devastated with this unlucky turn of events’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The band said they are ‘devastated with this unlucky turn of events’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Genesis have postponed the remaining dates in their The Last Domino? Tour after positive coronavirus tests within the band.

The four shows were due to be played at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Friday night and London’s O2 Arena on October 11, 12 and 13.

The rock band, known for songs including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, said they are “devastated” by the news, but the safety of the audience and their touring crew takes priority.

A statement said: “Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour… have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band.

“We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.

“This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return.”

The Last Domino? Tour is Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford’s first time on the road since their Turn It On Again world tour in 2007.

The trio, all in their early 70s, have been joined by Collins’s 20-year-old son Nicholas on drums.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve problem and has been seated for some of the performances.

Genesis are shortly due to return to the US for their first tour in 14 years, kicking off in Chicago on November 15.

The tour will also visit Washington DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]