Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katie McGlynn says not social distancing on Strictly has been ‘weird’

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 12.08am
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (Guy Levy/BBC)
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (Guy Levy/BBC)

Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn has said it has been “weird” being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing after getting used to social distancing.

The actress said she had been socially distanced from other actors in her work since the start of the pandemic.

She said starring on the programme has been a “brand new” experience where she has had to learn to communicate without using her voice, gestures and facial expressions.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn (Guy Levy/BBC)

“It’s literally using my body and with Covid, I have been social distanced from other actors, so it’s just weird having to be close to somebody,” she said.

“When we did the tango it just felt very strange having to be that close to somebody and you kind of have to move as one, in sync. So it’s very strange.

“But like I said, all this is brand new to me so I’m just absorbing it all and trying to get better.”

McGlynn praised the teaching of Gorka Marquez.

“I think because you spend so much time together, you kind of learn what works, how to teach different people and we have the same sense of humour so we laugh all day and he teaches me in a way that I get it,” she said.

“He’s been writing it down like a script.

“He’s super supportive and after last week, I lost my confidence because we were in the dance off and he was so supportive and positive.

“He’s just brilliant, I couldn’t imagine having a different partner in this experience.”

She added that seeing actress Nina Wadia become the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition was “brutal”.

“You kind of forget that somebody has to go home,” she said.

She added she was “really upset” to see Wadia leave.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier