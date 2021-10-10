Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elton John and Dua Lipa on course to end Ed Sheeran’s reign in the singles chart

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 7.02pm
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa are on course to dethrone Ed Sheeran in the UK singles chart.

The singer-songwriter’s track Shivers has spent four weeks at number one but is currently being outpaced by Cold Heart by Sir Elton and Lipa in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Their collaboration was in second place last week.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is on course to be the week’s highest new entry.

Her song Boyz, which features Nicki Minaj, currently sits in third.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is fourth, followed by the Glass Animals with Heat Waves in fifth.

Sheeran appears again at number six with Bad Habits, while Obsessed With You by Central Cee is seventh.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Out Out by Joel Corry and Jax Jones featuring Charlie XCX and Saweetie is eighth, followed by Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow at number nine.

Billie Eilish track Happier Than Ever currently sits in the tenth spot.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

