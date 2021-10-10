Second contestant eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Actress Katie McGlynn has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Hollyoaks star and her professional partner Gorka Marquez found themselves in the dance-off against comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima during movie week.

However the judges voted in favour of Love’s Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama from movie-musical Chicago over McGlynn’s American smooth to Cruella De Vil from the latest 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn (Guy Levy/BBC)

Motsi Mabuse said: “I think this is getting tougher and tougher every year, it was so close, it was a really hard decision to take, but I am just going to go with the overall positive picture which was more dance intensive, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well I think both couples did really well and improved in the dance-off itself, but there was one couple for me who shone brighter in the performance, and that is Judi and Graziano.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas also voted to save Love and Di Prima, after Anton Du Beke was the only judge who voted to keep McGlynn and Marquez for another week.

(PA Graphics)

Following her elimination, McGlynn said: “I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.

“Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend.

“Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun.”

Marquez added: “I have loved it, the love that she has for the show.

“I think talking for myself and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn’t just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy.

“That’s what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it’s been incredible.”

John and Johannes, The Pirates of the Paso Doble have just stolen the show! 🏴‍☠️ #Strictly@jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/uEHr9PAEWm — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 9, 2021

During Saturday’s programme Great British Bake Off star John Whaite topped the leaderboard with a paso doble inspired by Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Alongside dance partner Johannes Radebe, he was scored 39 by the judges – the highest score of any dance from the series so far.

Saturday’s episode was the most watched of the series so far after an average of 8.5 million viewers tuned in.

It achieved a peak viewing figure of 9.1 million with a 48.5% share of the television audience.

Last week actress Nina Wadia became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the programme.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.