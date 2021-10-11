Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amanda Holden pictured on first day of filming for Neighbours

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.58am
Amanda Holden leaves Global Radio in London (Ian West/PA)
Radio and TV presenter Amanda Holden has described her first day on set filming for Australian soap Neighbours as “a fun and surreal experience”.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Heart Breakfast radio presenter, 50, guest stars in the long-running soap opera in a London-based storyline as Harlow Robinson’s aunt Harriet.

One of the first-look pictures released shows Holden posing alongside actress Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow, and off screen is the daughter of former Ramsay Street favourite Jason Donovan.

Actress Jemma Donovan and Amanda Holden on set filming for Neighbours (Channel 5).

Holden said: “My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience.

“If I’d told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I’d have never believed it!”

“So many people were beeping in their cars and passers-by assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar!

“I can’t wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet.”

The storyline will see Harlow and her Aunt Harriet reunite in London to “solve a family mystery” which concerns Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister, Prue.

Amanda Holden plays Harlow Robinson’s aunt Harriet in the Australian soap

The character of Prue was played by Denise Van Outen in 2019, who at the time of her casting said: “My character is a little bit Ab Fab, I’m going to have a lot of fun with her, she’s a little bit out there but it will be good to have a character that I can have a little bit of a play with.”

Holden’s first day of filming took place in London’s Waterloo area, with her scenes due to air in the UK and Australia next spring.

She is no stranger to the small screen, having previously starred in ITV series Wild at Heart.

Neighbours airs in the UK on Channel 5.

