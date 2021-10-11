Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie McGlynn says she will keep in touch with Strictly partner Gorka Marquez

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 8.30pm
Actress Katie McGlynn said she will stay in touch with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Actress Katie McGlynn said she will stay in touch with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez following their Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

The Hollyoaks star became the second contestant to be booted off the show after performing during movie week.

McGlynn and Marquez performed a Cruella de Vil-inspired routine but were eliminated following a dance-off with Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez became the second couple to leave the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

They appeared on Monday’s episode of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two and McGlynn, 28, told presenter Rylan Clark-Neal she and Marquez will stay friends.

She said: “We’re sad because it means we won’t be rehearsing together, it means our journey’s ended but we’re still going to stay friends.

“He lives in Manchester and I live in Manchester so we’ve already set up a dinner date so yeah, we’re going to catch up. We’ve got mutual friends so we’ll definitely stay in touch.”

McGlynn and Spanish professional Marquez, 31, performed an American smooth to Cruella de Vil from the latest 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

The actress said she was proud to have performed during movie week.

She said: “The fact that we were in movie week playing Cruella de Vil and Pongo was incredible. Who can say they’ve been part of that experience? It was so much fun and to end on movie week was just the final gem for me.

“Emma Thompson was also in the audience. I met and spoke to her and she was so lovely, so we ended on a high.”

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Marquez added: “We tried our best the whole week and I think it was a great number. I’m happy that she got to do movie week being an actress.

“Movie week is an important week. The only thing I’m gutted about is that as she’s obsessed with Halloween, she couldn’t get to Halloween week but at least Cruella is a bit Halloween.”

Strictly – It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6.30pm on BBC Two and Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

