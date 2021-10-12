Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Menswear to be focus of major exhibition at the V&A museum

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.58am
Menswear through the ages will be the focus of a major new exhibition at the V&A museum (Craig Green SS21/Amy Gwatkin/PA)
Menswear through the ages will be the focus of a major new exhibition at the V&A museum (Craig Green SS21/Amy Gwatkin/PA)

Menswear through the ages will be the focus of a major new exhibition at the V&A museum.

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will “celebrate the power, artistry and diversity of masculine attire and appearance”, curators said.

The exhibition, opening in March 2022, will look at how men’s fashion has developed over the centuries and how designers, tailors and artists have influenced its evolution.

Portrait of Prince Alessandro Farnese
Artwork – including this Portrait of Prince Alessandro Farnese – will feature in a major new V&A exhibition on the history of menswear (The National Gallery of Ireland/PA)

Outfits worn by stars including Harry Styles, Billy Porter, Sam Smith and David Bowie will feature, according to curators.

And the exhibition will present a diverse look at men’s fashion to “highlight and celebrate the multiplicities of masculine sartorial self-expression, dressing beyond the binary”.

Fashioning Masculinities will present around 100 looks and 100 artworks, displayed “thematically” across three galleries, the V&A said.

They include classical sculptures and Renaissance paintings as well as fashion pieces by the likes of Gucci, Harris Reed, Grace Wales Bonner and Raf Simons.

Menswear exhibition at the V&A museum
A wool coat and trousers from the US will also feature in the exhibition (V&A/PA)

Claire Wilcox and Rosalind McKever, co-curators of Fashioning Masculinities, said: “Masculine fashion is enjoying a period of unprecedented creativity.

“It has long been a powerful mechanism for encouraging conformity or expressing individuality.

“Rather than a linear or definitive history, this is a journey across time and gender. The exhibition will bring together historical and contemporary looks with art that reveals how masculinity has been performed.

“This will be a celebration of the masculine wardrobe and everyone is invited to join in.”

The three main galleries for Fashioning Masculinities are Undressed, Overdressed and Redressed, which will explore different aspects of menswear.

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will run from March 19 – November 6 2022. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier