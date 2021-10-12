Gok Wan too ill for MBE ceremony at Windsor Castle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Television presenter Gok Wan has cancelled his appearance at an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle due to a chest infection.

Wan, who was due to receive his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness from the Princess Royal, told his Twitter followers he was feeling “a little topsy turvy” on Tuesday morning.

He tweeted: “Wide awake (cos I passed out on the sofa at 9.50pm)… so I’m ordering Christmas decorations for my panto dressing room. Anyone else feeling a little topsy turvy? Just me? Ok.”

Wide awake (cos I passed out on the sofa at 9.50pm)… so I’m ordering Christmas decorations for my Panto dressing room. Anyone else feeling a little topsy turvy? Just me? Ok… — Gok Wan MBE 🌈 (@therealgokwan) October 12, 2021

A spokeswoman for Wan confirmed he was ill and was “devastated” he could not go to the ceremony as he “really wanted to go”.

She told the PA news agency: “He’s got a chest infection. He didn’t want to share his germs so he’s rescheduled it. The only reason is he didn’t feel 100%.

“He kept testing for Covid, he doesn’t have Covid but didn’t want to share his germs.”

Wan was due to be honoured alongside Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion, who has been made a CBE in recognition of his charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

Also being recognised will be Sue Campbell, Baroness of Loughborough and the director of women’s football at the FA.

Baroness Campbell will receive her damehood, while the president of Wales Rugby League, Mike Nicholas, will be given his MBE insignia.

Nurse Ashleigh Liddell, who made scrubs for colleagues during the pandemic, has been made an OBE.