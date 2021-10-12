Neighbours signs up another guest star for special London storyline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to make a cameo appearance in Neighbours as part of its special London storyline.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 42, will appear in the Australian soap alongside Jason Donovan’s daughter Jemma in scenes due to air next year.

Viewers will see Harlow Robinson, played by Jemma, reunited with her aunt (Amanda Holden) in London to solve a “family mystery” concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, who was portrayed by Denise Van Outen in 2019.

Actress Jemma Donovan and Amanda Holden on set filming for Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

Harlow will be surprised by Ellis-Bextor during a stroll along The Queen’s Walk, a scenic stretch along the south bank of the River Thames, and the singer will offer “some pearls of wisdom” about her late mother’s actions.

It is not yet clear who Ellis-Bextor is playing.

The star, who entertained fans with her weekly livestreamed Kitchen Disco during lockdown, said: “Neighbours was a huge part of my school days. We all watched it, loved it, talked about it.

“It’s a joy to now be able to say I’ve been in it! Thanks to everyone from the cast and crew for being so lovely. I loved it!”

Amanda Holden plays Harlow Robinson’s aunt Harriet in the Australian soap (Channel 5/PA)

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how filming has gone with the wonderful Amanda Holden and Jemma Donovan, to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor join us is the absolute icing on the cake and we can’t wait to share the storyline with our UK audience next year.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 50, was previously announced as playing Harlow’s aunt Harriet in the London episodes.

Her first day of filming recently took place in London’s Waterloo area, with her scenes due to air in the UK and Australia next spring.

Neighbours airs in the UK on Channel 5.