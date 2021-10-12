Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Neighbours signs up another guest star for special London storyline

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 12.15pm
Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to make a cameo appearance in Neighbours as part of its special London storyline.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 42, will appear in the Australian soap alongside Jason Donovan’s daughter Jemma in scenes due to air next year.

Viewers will see Harlow Robinson, played by Jemma, reunited with her aunt (Amanda Holden) in London to solve a “family mystery” concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, who was portrayed by Denise Van Outen in 2019.

Neighbours
Actress Jemma Donovan and Amanda Holden on set filming for Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

Harlow will be surprised by Ellis-Bextor during a stroll along The Queen’s Walk, a scenic stretch along the south bank of the River Thames, and the singer will offer “some pearls of wisdom” about her late mother’s actions.

It is not yet clear who Ellis-Bextor is playing.

The star, who entertained fans with her weekly livestreamed Kitchen Disco during lockdown, said: “Neighbours was a huge part of my school days. We all watched it, loved it, talked about it.

“It’s a joy to now be able to say I’ve been in it! Thanks to everyone from the cast and crew for being so lovely. I loved it!”

Neighbours
Amanda Holden plays Harlow Robinson’s aunt Harriet in the Australian soap (Channel 5/PA)

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how filming has gone with the wonderful Amanda Holden and Jemma Donovan, to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor join us is the absolute icing on the cake and we can’t wait to share the storyline with our UK audience next year.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 50, was previously announced as playing Harlow’s aunt Harriet in the London episodes.

Her first day of filming recently took place in London’s Waterloo area, with her scenes due to air in the UK and Australia next spring.

Neighbours airs in the UK on Channel 5.

