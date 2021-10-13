Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Chris Martin reveals when Coldplay will stop recording new music

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.44pm
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Chris Martin has said he thinks Coldplay’s 12th album will be their last.

The band are set to release their ninth album, titled Music Of The Spheres, on Friday.

However frontman Martin told Absolute Radio the band would not carry on releasing new albums indefinitely.

Graham Norton Show – London
“I think that in a few albums’ time we will finish making albums,” he said.

“This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together.

“So, I think in the way that the (Rolling) Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s.

“That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come.”

BTS cancel world tour
Last month Coldplay released My Universe, a collaboration with K-pop group BTS.

“It’s just been a real joy to do that song with them from start to finish,” Martin told Absolute Radio.

“It was such a weird idea, and it was so wrong on paper in a way, but it allowed us to bring out our inner boyband and them to bring out their inner old man band and collaborate in a middle-aged band.”

