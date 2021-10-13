Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trailer for The Beatles documentary teases behind-the-scenes footage of Fab Four

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 6.11pm
The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part documentary series, is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (Linda McCartney/2020 Apple Corps Ltd)
The latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Beatles documentary Get Back has teased further intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the Fab Four.

The film is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for more than half a century.

The three-part documentary series, directed by Oscar winner Sir Peter Jackson, arrives on the Disney+ streaming service next month.

It follows John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr and their creative process as they write and rehearse 14 new songs in preparation for their first live show in more than two years.

The tracks were originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

Within the trailer, Sir Paul jokes: “It’s going to be such a comical thing like in 50 years’ time. They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp.”

The original 1969 documentary maker Michael Lindsay-Hogg also says later on in the trailer: “The documentary is just grinding to a halt”, but Lennon replies: “Grinding to a halt? I think it’s taking off!”

The documentary shows The Beatles performing (Apple Corps Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

The film also features the Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. The Beatles split in 1970.

The producers on the documentary include Sir Paul, Starr, Lennon’s former wife Yoko Ono and Harrison’s former wife Olivia.

The Beatles: Get Back will be released on Disney+ over three days on November 25, 26 and 27.

