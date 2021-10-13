Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newly discovered oil painting by Sir Joshua Reynolds goes on display

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 12.05am
The artwork is thought to have been painted between 1780 and 1785 (Jacob King/PA)
A newly discovered oil painting by renowned artist Sir Joshua Reynolds has gone on display ahead of its sale.

The artwork, titled Two Young Girls With Bonnets In A Woodland Setting, is thought to have been painted between 1780 and 1785.

Sir Joshua, who died in 1792, was the founder and first president of the Royal Academy and his work is displayed in the National Gallery and Tate Britain.

The painting will go on sale at The Cotswold Art & Antiques Dealers’ Association Fair in Compton Verney, Warwickshire, which runs until Sunday.

Owner Russell Strachan bought it from an auction and restored it with the help from a conservator after it had been neglected for years.

Other pieces due to be at the fair include a model Cotswold village, made by the owner of one of the Witney blanket factories, Sidney Smith, for his children. It has been priced at £7,500.

A complete album of 18 watercolours of Warwickshire landmarks and views by the Coventry-born artist Herbert Edward Cox will also be up for sale.

Cox taught painting at the Coventry Technical Institute and became recognised locally as an accomplished artist.

