Adele prepares to release first new music in six years

Anticipation among fans is building as Adele prepares to release her first new music in six years.

Comeback single Easy On Me will arrive on Friday and is the first track from her new album 30, which is due out on November 19.

Last week the singer, 33, gave fans a glimpse of the track by playing a clip during a livestreamed video on social media throughout which she chatted about the project.

She has described her forthcoming album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life”.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year, and they share custody of their nine-year-old son Angelo.

In a recent post on social media, she said the recording process had made her feel “like I’ve finally found my feeling again”.

Easy On Me – October 15 – Midnight UK pic.twitter.com/Fwkeqjb5Mf — Adele (@Adele) October 12, 2021

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 and all three of her studio albums have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Last week she appeared on the cover of both the British and American editions of Vogue magazine.

It was the first collaboration of its kind in the magazine’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.