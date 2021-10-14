Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart to be interviewed by Camilla

An error occurred. Please try again.

Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart is to be interviewed by the Duchess of Cornwall about his “life-changing year” during the ceremony for this year’s award.

The author picked up the award last year for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

During the ceremony for the 2021 prize, a pre-recorded interview between Stuart and Camilla over tea at Clarence House will be played.

The Duchess of Cornwall (Wattie Cheung/PA)

He will also appear live at the ceremony, which is being hosted by broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

Shuggie Bain, which is based on Stuart’s childhood, is set in Glasgow in the 1980s and tells the story of a young boy growing up with a mother who is battling addiction.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, BBC iPlayer and the BBC News Channel.

Books shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize (Booker Prize/PA)

It will take place on November 3.

Six books have been shortlisted for this year’s prize.

They are No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood, Richard Powers’ Bewilderment, Maggie Shipstead novel Great Circle, Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North, The Promise by Damon Galgut and Nadifa Mohamed’s The Fortune Men.

The Booker Prize, first awarded in 1969, is open to writers of any nationality whose work is written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.