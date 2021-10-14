Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anne-Marie returns to Voice UK coaching panel after 2021 win

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.44pm Updated: October 14 2021, 4.28pm
Anne-Marie is returning as a coach on The Voice UK (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Anne-Marie is returning as a coach on The Voice UK (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Voice UK is back in production for its scheduled return in 2022, ITV has announced.

The singing show will return for its eleventh series with coaches Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am, and Emma Willis as host.

Singer Anne-Marie said: “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair.”

Emma Willis
Emma Willis returns to host The Voice UK (Ian West/PA)

This year’s series was won by Scottish singer Craig Eddie, who was mentored by Anne-Marie during her first stint on the programme after she replaced Meghan Trainor on the coaching panel.

She said: “Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Former X Factor star Olly Murs, who has two Voice UK winners under his belt, said: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family!

“We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception.”

The Dance With Me Tonight singer added: “Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Tom Jones will once again be a coach on The Voice UK (PA)

Sir Tom, 81, said: “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

The Welsh singer released his 41st studio album this year titled Surrounded By Time.

Also returning to the coaching panel is Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, who described the UK as his “second home”.

The American singer, songwriter and producer said: “Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain’s next wave of talent.”

ITV said this series will also see a new addition to the format – titled The Callbacks.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “The Voice UK is one of our most successful and loved formats here at ITV.

“With music’s finest, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs, we expect this new series to be bursting with incredible talent, stunning performances and lots of laughter.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences all the warmth and heart that The Voice has to offer.”

The Voice UK returns to ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]