Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Idris Elba: I felt like a disappointment to my parents saying I wanted to act

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.16pm
Idris Elba said he was a ‘little discouraged’ by his parents’ reaction (Ian West/PA)
Idris Elba said he was a ‘little discouraged’ by his parents’ reaction (Ian West/PA)

Idris Elba has said he felt like a “disappointment” to his parents when he first told them he wanted to become an actor.

The Wire star told the Who We Be Talks podcast he was concerned about whether he would be able to make a living in the profession.

His parents were also concerned about his career prospects, the actor said.

The Harder They Fall world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Idris Elba (Ian West/PA)

“I remember going back to my mum and dad and saying, listen I want to be an actor,” Elba told the podcast.

“My dad said, ‘Actor? Actors don’t make money, you want to be an actor, sit down. Go and read your book’.

“So you know, I remember being a little discouraged by that because I was thinking, my dad and my mum worked hard, you know they came from Sierra Leone in the early ’70s, I was born in ’72 and all they did was work.”

He added: “I felt a bit like a disappointment saying to them I want to be an actor because I just thought I’m never going to make money.

“You know we’ve worked hard to put you through school blah, blah, blah and you want to piss your life about acting, but you know as God will have it, I had a little bit of talent, just a little bit.

“And I landed my first commercial and my mum saw me on TV for the first time, and that was the pivotal moment for me because it was sort of like, you know, you can go for your dreams.”

Idris Elba allegations
Idris Elba (Ian West/PA)

Elba said the parts on offer to black actors were limited.

“I remember that all the roles that were being presented to black actors were always best friends or the thug or an aggressive type of criminal and there were never any decent roles that weren’t stereotypes and I remember saying to my agent, ‘Dude, I’m never playing a slave, I don’t want to play thug types’.

“And he just looked at me and said good luck, as there’s not much of a career for you then.”

He said he found himself “going for the roles that were least likely for me to get”.

Elba added: “I’ve always tried to not repeat the type of role I’m playing.

“I play people, characters, but I try to do something different with each one of them.

“When you look at my career, I mean I was a cat and a superhero, that to me is a successful career as you’re doing a spectrum of things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier