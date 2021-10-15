Coldplay’s Chris Martin talks about collaboration with BTS

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has explained the origin of the song title My Universe which the band has recorded with K-pop boy band BTS.

The British rock band has recorded the song with the seven-member boy band and it features lyrics sung in both English and Korean.

It was co-written by the groups and produced by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, who has worked with acts including Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

Chris Martin (PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Martin, 44, also referenced his girlfriend, the actress Dakota Johnson, who he described as “my very special someone”.

Talking about how the collaboration came about, he explained: “Someone said to me ‘Oh, BTS would like you to do a song for them’, and I said ‘No way, how would that work?’. But then I really liked BTS and what they’re doing.

“And then I thought well if the right song came along but I don’t know what it’d be about and then I was texting with my very special someone and the phrase ‘My Universe’ came up and I thought, ‘Oh that’s a really good title’.

“And it’s about how people say certain people shouldn’t be together or love is difficult because of a border or because of a racial difference or whatever it might be, and so it felt like this really would work with us and BTS because no one would say that we should be together.”

The single features on the band’s ninth studio album, titled Music Of The Spheres.

The singer told Zoe Ball: “I went to Korea to record with them and it went from being this completely ridiculous, impossible idea to feeling so natural and so organic, that it makes me giggle because now I just feel like yeah (it’s) our song with BTS and they’re like our little brothers and it’s completely cool but I see that on paper it still looks funny.”

On Thursday Coldplay announced plans for their 2022 world tour which will be as “sustainable as possible”.

In 2019 Martin had said that the band would not launch a globe-trotting tour at the time for the album Everyday Life because of environmental concerns.

Their upcoming Music Of The Spheres tour will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

The tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

Music Of The Spheres is out now.