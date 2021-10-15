Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin talks about collaboration with BTS

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 8.42am Updated: October 15 2021, 10.06am
Coldplay and BTS (James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)
Coldplay and BTS (James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has explained the origin of the song title My Universe which the band has recorded with K-pop boy band BTS.

The British rock band has recorded the song with the seven-member boy band and it features lyrics sung in both English and Korean.

It was co-written by the groups and produced by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, who has worked with acts including Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

Graham Norton Show – London
Chris Martin (PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Martin, 44, also referenced his girlfriend, the actress Dakota Johnson, who he described as “my very special someone”.

Talking about how the collaboration came about, he explained: “Someone said to me ‘Oh, BTS would like you to do a song for them’, and I said ‘No way, how would that work?’. But then I really liked BTS and what they’re doing.

“And then I thought well if the right song came along but I don’t know what it’d be about and then I was texting with my very special someone and the phrase ‘My Universe’ came up and I thought, ‘Oh that’s a really good title’.

“And it’s about how people say certain people shouldn’t be together or love is difficult because of a border or because of a racial difference or whatever it might be, and so it felt like this really would work with us and BTS because no one would say that we should be together.”

The single features on the band’s ninth studio album, titled Music Of The Spheres.

The singer told Zoe Ball: “I went to Korea to record with them and it went from being this completely ridiculous, impossible idea to feeling so natural and so organic, that it makes me giggle because now I just feel like yeah (it’s) our song with BTS and they’re like our little brothers and it’s completely cool but I see that on paper it still looks funny.”

On Thursday Coldplay announced plans for their 2022 world tour which will be as “sustainable as possible”.

In 2019 Martin had said that the band would not launch a globe-trotting tour at the time for the album Everyday Life because of environmental concerns.

Their upcoming Music Of The Spheres tour will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

The tour will be supported by a “show battery”, supplied by BMW, which will be recharged using solar power and generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert through a kinetic stadium floor and power bikes.

Music Of The Spheres is out now.

