Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

What are the critics saying about Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me?

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 12.14pm
Adele released her latest single, Easy On Me (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)
Adele released her latest single, Easy On Me (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)

Critics have praised Adele’s first new track in six years as a “heartfelt comeback”.

The 33-year-old released her latest single, Easy On Me, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The first track from her new album entitled 30, due for release on November 19, garnered three, four and five-star reviews from many UK publications.

Will Hodgkinson, chief rock and pop critic for The Times, gave the first single from her upcoming sixth album four stars out of a possible five.

He referenced the pop star’s recent interview with Vogue in which she said the song and album was her attempt at explaining her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki to her eight-year-old son Angelo.

Hodgkinson added: “This is, word for word and note for note, exactly the kind of tear-jerking piano ballad she made her name with, and it is what her fans expect of her. It’s a good song that won’t change the world.”

The Guardian’s head rock and pop critic, Alexis Petridis, offered the track three stars and described it as “quintessential Adele: piano, romantic recrimination, and soaring vocal work”.

He added: “Unlike Someone Like You, it’s not the kind of Adele song built to stop the listener in their tracks, but, unlike the lesser moments of 25, nor is it the kind of Adele song that just goes in one ear and out the other.

“It’s reliably relatable business as usual, which – one suspects – is exactly what the millions of people who buy Adele’s albums want, especially at this particular juncture in history.”

Neil McCormick, chief music critic at the Daily Telegraph, awarded it five stars, describing it as a “heartfelt comeback” and a “thing of beauty and wonder”.

He added: “I hope it utterly demolishes the world and reminds everyone listening that songs don’t need overloaded state-of-the-art production, ear-bashing hooks, trendy twists or gimmicky guest stars.

“They need heart and soul, flowing melodies and sincerely felt lyrics, and the kind of voice that can carry emotion and demand attention.”

Chris Willman, a music writer for Variety, felt the track was “ballsy in at least a couple of different ways”, one being that “it’s Adele and just a piano from beginning to end… and the faintest hint of rhythm if you squint into the ether”, he said.

Willman added that “secondly, it’s Adele taking responsibility — or at least sharing it” about the “downfall of a relationship”.

Jochan Embley from the Evening Standard also reviewed it with a top mark of five stars and reflected on how the world, the music industry and the singer are all different since she last released music six years ago.

Adding: “This is quintessential Adele — and thank goodness, because we’re probably all in need of a very good cry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier