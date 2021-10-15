Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 12.48pm
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall were asleep at the time of the alleged attempt to steal their luxury car (Steve Parsons/PA)
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall were asleep at the time of the alleged attempt to steal their luxury car (Steve Parsons/PA)

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Alfie Chandler, 18, from Hounslow, west London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal the cars between January 1 and July 9 this year.

Tommy Hutchinson, also 18, from Feltham, west London, who is also charged with conspiracy to steal the vehicles, pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Chandler and Hutchinson spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their pleas.

Crown court stock
The defendants were released on bail by Kingston Crown Court (Martin Keene/PA)

Hutchinson is due to stand trial alongside a number of other defendants, who face similar charges, on September 5 next year.

Edward Atkins, 34, also from Feltham, is due to enter his plea at a later date.

All the defendants were released on bail.

The court heard that Mr Donnelly’s black Range Rover was among £750,000 worth of high-value vehicles allegedly targeted.

Police were called to the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter’s west London home in the early hours of April 6.

The star, his wife Ali Astall, 43, and three-year-old daughter Isla were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.

Mr Donnelly’s co-presenter, Ant McPartlin, 45, used to live in the same road but moved out after his split from Lisa Armstrong.

