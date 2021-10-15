Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

In Pictures: Cars, gadgets and costumes on display in Bond exhibition

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.11pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.06pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A new exhibition is showing off the best of the cars, gadgets and costumes from the latest big-screen outing for superspy James Bond.

Bond In Motion – No Time To Die is at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, Hampshire, until November 2022.

Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
Lord Montagu of Beaulieu and Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor on No Time To Die, pull back the covers on a stunt replica Aston Martin DB5 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
Bond’s silver birch Aston Martin plays a key role in No Time To Die (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
The hi-tech motor comes equipped with machine gun ports (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other vehicles from the movie include the Aston Martin V8, Land Rover Series III and new Defender 110.

Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
A Royal Alloy Scooter and a battered Land Rover Defender 110 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
The interior of the Land Rover Defender 110 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gadgets from Q Branch and other mementoes from the movie are also on display.

Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
A replica of the mask worn by Bond villain Safin (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
A bionic eye used by Bond’s returning nemesis Blofeld (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition
Clothing from the film, on display at the National Motor Museum (Andrew Matthews/PA)

