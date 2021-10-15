Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Elton John secures first number one in 16 years with Dua Lipa collaboration

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 6.02pm
Sir Elton John is at number one (Official Charts Company/PA)
Sir Elton John has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years with his collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Their track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) claimed the top spot after spending three consecutive weeks at number two in the Official Charts Company rankings.

It has recorded 64,000 chart sales and 5.9 million streams.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Elton joined up with Dua Lipa on the hit (Matt Crossick/PA)

It is the first time Sir Elton has had a number one single since he appeared on rapper 2Pac’s posthumous 2005 single Ghetto Gospel.

Sir Elton and Lipa’s success brings to an end Ed Sheeran’s four-week reign at the top of the chart with Shivers, which has dropped to second place.

Earlier this week Sheeran had urged his fans to help Sir Elton beat him to number one.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is at number three, with Boyz by Jesy Nelson featuring Nicki Minaj at four.

Glass Animals track Heat Waves is in fifth place.

TRNSMT Festival
Sam Fender is at number one on the album chart (Lesley Martin/PA)

In the album chart Sam Fender earned his second number one with Seventeen Going Under.

His album amassed 44,000 chart sales, meaning it had the fifth biggest opening week of 2021.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy ranked second, followed by Olivia Rodrigo album Sour.

James Blake album Friends That Break Your Heart debuted at number four, followed by Doja Cat’s Planet Her in fifth.

