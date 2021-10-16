Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sara Davies tops Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with ‘spectacular’ tango

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 9.50pm
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)
(Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week four.

She performed a tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel alongside her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

They were scored 36 by the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood describing it as “spectacular”.

He added: “The head placement was a little bit off but I’ve got to say, there was absolutely nothing I could see that was wrong with that.”

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse raved over the performance, saying: “I just really loved that, I feel so proud right now because this is our life, this is what we do, we are dancers, we’re passionate about it.

“And for somebody to take that respect and to be so delicate with our dancing, with our lives, our passion, that’s the biggest support for dance.

“I’m so proud of you, the control, the strongness of you as a woman on that dancefloor, who’ve just inspired me.”

TV presenter and influencer Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin came joint-second with a score of 32 after performing their paso doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Anton Du Beke said he thought it was “their best dance of the season so far”.

Talking about Ramsay, who is the 19-year-old daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, he added: “I enjoyed your intensity, that was the thing I enjoyed the most.

“And I thought ‘Oh hello, this is good, she’s listened to her father, she’s grumpy, I like it’.”

However, Revel Horwood was not in agreement, adding: “For me, it felt like half an investment. It lacked a certain tone to it and that, in turn, made it lack drama.”

Olympian Adam Peaty made a comeback after being bottom of the leaderboard last week to take the other spot in second place.

He performed the first Argentine tango of the season to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night with his partner Katya Jones.

Du Beke considered the performance to have “one of the most impressive sequences of lifts” he had ever seen.

He added: “When I watch you, I get a little bit on edge because it’s either hit or miss, tonight was a huge hit.”

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu came fourth with a score of 31 for their lively salsa to Butter by BTS.

Revel Horwood had high praise, saying: “I thought it was refreshing darling, it’s so nice to see something a little bit different, thank you.”

Last week, Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe topped the leaderboard with a score of 39, making Strictly history as the only couple to score three 10s in week three.

This Saturday, the pair performed an American Smooth to I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin – which scored them 29.

Judge Shirley Ballas commented: “No mistakes, it was flawlessly delivered. I enjoyed the chemistry of the whole dance actually.”

Former rugby player Ugo Monye did not compete this week with partner Oti Mabuse due to an old back injury causing him problems in training, and after seeking medical advice he is now resting and receiving treatment.

Comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell also withdrew from the show earlier in the week due to the TV star’s ill health.

Actor Greg Wise and his partner Karen Hauer currently sit bottom of the leaderboard after being given a score of 19.

One of the couples will be eliminated on Sunday following a public vote.

Last week, actress Katie McGlynn was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier