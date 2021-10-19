Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No final decision but Government ‘minded to sell’ Channel 4, says minister

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 5.42pm Updated: October 19 2021, 5.58pm
(Lewis Whyld/PA)
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

The Government is “minded to sell” Channel 4 but no final decision has been made on the potential privatisation of the broadcaster, a minister has said.

Media minister Julia Lopez told the House of Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee the broadcasting landscape in the UK is changing and Channel 4’s long-term future needs to be secured.

The Government has carried out a consultation on whether to privatise Channel 4, which is publicly owned and receives its funding from advertising.

Government Art Collection announcement
Julia Lopez (Ian West/PA)

A decision is yet to be made as to whether or not it will be sold off to a private buyer.

Ms Lopez said she was trying to make sure Channel 4 “thrives and succeeds long into the future in a very dynamic, fast-changing broadcasting landscape”.

She added: “The Government has suggested that it is minded to sell, but that decision is not yet made.”

Strong public service broadcasters are “an important aspect of global Britain” and the “soft power that we project”, she added.

However, she added that Channel 4’s ownership model meant it was “not able to access capital in the way that other broadcasters are, which we think poses challenges to its long-term sustainability”.

“It is not able to own its own content, which again I think is going to be a challenge because the entire landscape is changing very, very rapidly,” she added.

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards
Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

Last week Channel 4’s chief executive, Alex Mahon, warned that privatising the broadcaster could have a “negative impact on the types of content” it produced.

She said shows such as It’s A Sin, the TV film Help, the Paralympics and a Dispatches special about sexual abuse by serving police officers would not be aired by commercially minded streaming giants.

Speaking about Channel 4’s slate of programmes, she told  the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee: “I don’t believe that Netflix would be making those pieces.”

Figures including the writer of It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies, and The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci have also voiced opposition to the potential sale of Channel 4.

