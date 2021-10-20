Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Rylance backs youth theatre’s ‘gender change’ Romeo And Juliet adaptation

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 5.57pm
Sir Mark Rylance is a trustee of the youth theatre (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mark Rylance has lent his support to a youth theatre’s reimagining of Shakespeare play Romeo And Juliet.

Intermission Youth Theatre’s production, titled Juliet And Romeo, is set in present-day London and the lines of the two main characters from the original love story have been swapped with each other.

The “streets are tense with the global pandemic and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement”, according to a statement.

The adaptation of the tragedy, which is being staged at the Chelsea Theatre in west London, “interweaves 400-year-old verse with urban dialogue to give new relevance to the Shakespeare canon”, it added.

Intermission Youth Theatre works with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Sir Mark, who is a trustee of the company, said: “There is so much dissection and political pressure around Shakespeare these days, I find it hard sometimes to connect with my old love for the plays themselves.

“But when I listen to the sincere, vital playing of the young actors of Intermission Youth my love is reborn and I feel that old bard magic – that wonderful connection with the emotions and imagination of the genius of Shakespeare.”

Sir Mark Rylance said ‘only young people can do justice to Romeo And Juliet’ (Ian West/PA)

He added: “The gender change is a revelation and works beautifully.

“Only young people can do justice to Romeo And Juliet.

“Prepare to be moved to laughter and tears. This is authentic stuff.”

Intermission Youth Theatre artistic director Darren Raymond added: “Transposing all of Juliet’s lines with Romeo’s and vice versa does something really interesting to this ancient text and brings fresh insight into this story with its themes of love, revenge, relationships and what it means to be a woman in this world.”

