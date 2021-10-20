Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emmerdale releases first-look image of Priya Sharma heading into maze fire

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.03am
Priya Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, heading into the maze which has caught fire (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Emmerdale has released a first-look image of Priya Sharma heading into a maze which has caught fire as “survival week” continues in the soap.

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV programme saw Meena Jutla, played by Paige Sandhu, head into the maze in search of Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale).

Meena was attempting to silence Andrea after she saw her hold a lifeless Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) under water.

ITV has dubbed this week’s episodes of the programme as “survival week” as the soap’s characters embark on an outdoor challenge event.

A new image released by Emmerdale shows Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, also heading into the maze, which has caught fire.

After she heads into the maze, the trapped survivalists will find there is no way out, according to ITV.

The image is from a scene which will air on Thursday evening.

Wade said: “Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting and equally terrifying at moments.

Fiona Wade said it was ‘edge of your seat watching’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It’s an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action.

“There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times.

“It’s incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way.

“Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV at 7pm on Thursday.

