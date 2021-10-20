Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Carr to host Royal Variety Performance 2021

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.03am
Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)
Alan Carr (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Alan Carr will host the Royal Variety Performance 2021, which will feature performances from Ed Sheeran and Sir Rod Stewart.

The show will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London later this year, where senior members of the royal family will be in attendance.

Last year the annual charity event was held at the Blackpool Opera House in front of a virtual audience because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Prince of Wales recorded a special video of thanks instead of attending.

Ed Sheeran new album
Ed Sheeran will perform at the event (Yui Mok/PA)

This year there will be music from Years & Years, James Blunt, Elvis Costello, Gregory Porter and Anne-Marie.

Meanwhile the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, who are celebrating 10 years in the West End, will perform, as will the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Cirque du Soleil will dazzle the audience with a performance from their latest show Luzia and there will be comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

Mobo Awards 2020
There will be comedy from Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

Former America’s Got Talent contestants The Messoudi Brothers, an acrobatic trio, will showcase their act, while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will perform with the film’s signature song This Is Me with the Some Voices choir.

Carr said: “It’s such an honour to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true.

“With so many amazing performers it’s going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I’m hoping as host this time I’ll be wearing something a bit more classy.”
 
The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The Queen is patron of the charity.

The show will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.

