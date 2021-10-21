Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bill Turnbull taking leave of absence from Classic FM show for ‘health reasons’

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.51am Updated: October 21 2021, 11.13am
Bill Turnbull is taking a leave of absence from Classic FM (Classic FM/PA)
Bill Turnbull is taking a leave of absence from Classic FM (Classic FM/PA)

Bill Turnbull has announced he is stepping back from his show on Classic FM for “health reasons”.

The presenter, who appeared on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Announcing the news on social media, he said he was taking “a leave of absence” from his weekend programme, which he has fronted for five years.

Turnbull, 65, said on Twitter: “With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better.

“I’m sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme, and have hugely enjoyed the past five years.

“I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me. And I will be back, just as soon as I can be.”

A Classic FM spokesman said: “Bill is a hugely valued and loved member of the Classic FM and Global family.

“We wish him all the very best as he takes time away from his programmes to concentrate on getting better.

“Along with our listeners, we look forward to welcoming him back on air as soon as he can be.”

The presenter revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in March 2018, saying he was diagnosed the previous November, and detailed his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary called Staying Alive.

He previously said he was diagnosed after long-term aches and pains, which he had put down to “old age”, were no longer being alleviated with pills.

After making his diagnosis public, Turnbull became an advocate for prostate cancer charities and encouraged others to get tested, saying: “Maybe if I’d got it earlier and stopped it at the prostate, I’d be in a much better state.”

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker was among the people sending Turnbull good wishes.

He tweeted: “Wishing you all the very best Bill. Take care of yourself.”

