Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kate Beckinsale suggests her high IQ has been a ‘handicap’

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.09pm
Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)
Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)

Kate Beckinsale has suggested her high IQ may have been a “handicap” in her acting career.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the Hollywood actress revealed her IQ score had been tested as 152 as a child.

However, she suggested intelligence had not been a useful asset in her vocation.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The 48-year-old, who studied at the University of Oxford, said: “It’s no good to me though.

“It’s really not helpful in my career.

“I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Jokingly, she added: “They tested me when I was young so I am sure I have burnt a few brain cells now.”

Stern asked if she found it difficult to date some men because she saw them as “morons”.

She replied: “Don’t you think most women say that?

“I have heard so many women say, ‘Why are men such idiots?’

“I think that is a thing.

“I don’t think that is personal to me.

“I have always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody is funny.

“There is a certain degree of intelligence in somebody being funny that I am able to mess with.”

London-born Beckinsale reportedly injured her back last month while making upcoming release Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas.

She later shared a photo which appeared to show her lying in a hospital bed and said she was “feeling a lot better”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier