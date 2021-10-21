Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judi Love to miss upcoming Strictly Come Dancing show after positive Covid test

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.09pm Updated: October 21 2021, 8.01pm
Judi Love and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima (Guy Levy/BBC)
Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not take part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, the BBC has said.

The comedian will instead return to the programme the following week after her period of self-isolation ends.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokeswoman said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

Judi Love comments
“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Love expressed her “great disappointment” at having to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

She tweeted: “Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19.

“Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend.

“Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly.”

Her professional partner Graziano Di Prima added on Instagram: “As you may have seen Judi has tested positive.

“So sorry to miss the show this week. Sending so much love to my queen @1judilove !!

“We will come back next week stronger than ever!!”

Love, who survived the dance-off last week, had been due to perform a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John during Saturday’s show.

The news comes after comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell withdrew from the show over the TV star’s ill health.

The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training.

Earlier this month, McFly star Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden returned to the dancefloor after testing positive for coronavirus.

The duo missed a week of shows while they were self-isolating.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye is set to return to the programme this week after being sidelined last weekend with a back injury.

