Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Garraway thanks Charles for support during her husband’s Covid battle

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 7.09pm Updated: October 21 2021, 8.57pm
The Prince of Wales, Hugh Dennis, Kate Garraway and Colin Salmon during a ceremony to recognise winners of the Prince’s Trust awards at St James’s Palace in London (Tim P. Whitby/PA)
The Prince of Wales, Hugh Dennis, Kate Garraway and Colin Salmon during a ceremony to recognise winners of the Prince’s Trust awards at St James’s Palace in London (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

Television presenter Kate Garraway appears to have revealed that the Prince of Wales is the mystery royal who supported her during her husband’s coronavirus battle.

When Garraway met Charles at a Prince’s Trust awards event she thanked him for writing to her, and told the future king her partner Derek Draper “did improve”.

The Good Morning Britain host had previously said a member of the royal family had sent her a letter that included an offer of help from a royal physician for her husband.

The identity of the member of the monarchy was not revealed in her memoir Kate Garraway: The Power Of Hope.

The Prince’s Trust Awards
Kate Garraway during the Prince’s Trust event (Tim P. Whitby/PA)

Speaking to Charles during the event at St James’s Palace, Garraway said: “And you might not remember but you were very kind to me because my husband got very sick with Covid after the last Prince’s Trust awards.

“You wrote to me and gave me help, so thank you very much… and he did improve.”

In her book, the television presenter had written: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

Garraway has also received praise and critical acclaim following the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which showed her family life while her husband spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The programme won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]