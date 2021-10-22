Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney-based artist wins prestigious award for tapestry

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 10.43pm
Miranda Harvey, co-founder of the Cordis Trust, standing in front of Lifetime created by this year’s Cordis Prize for Tapestry winner Louise Martin (Neil Hanna)
An artist based in Orkney has won The Cordis Prize – claimed to be the biggest prize for tapestry in the world.

Louise Martin, originally from the Isle of Man but now living in Westray on the Scottish island, was chosen from a shortlist of 19 artists considered for the £8,000 award.

The Cordis Prizes were set up in 2015 by Miranda Harvey and Ian Rankin, founders of the Cordis Trust, to celebrate Edinburgh as a centre of excellence for tapestry weaving.

Judges this year were wowed by Ms Martin’s work of art called “Lifetime” which references “a daily life lived” and is made in silk, linen, cotton and paper warp and weft.

The artwork will be on show alongside the full shortlist as part of this year’s Cordis Prize Exhibition at Inverleith House Gallery, Royal Botanic Gardens, from October 23 to December 12.

Ms Martin said: “I am delighted to see my work in Inverleith House.

“The natural daylight of the Gallery breathes and showcases the subtleties of the woven structure beautifully.

“My work often begins with a reaction to landscapes around the world.

“This piece is more than usually biographical, it is a landscape of the heart, a piece I was compelled to make with a technique I have been developing for the last decade.

“My thanks to the Cordis for it’s commitment to this wonderfully diverse medium, tapestry and for choosing Lifetime.”

Miranda Harvey and Ian Rankin of the Cordis Prize with the 2021 winning tapestry by artist Louise Martin
Speaking on behalf of the judging panel, founder Ms Harvey described Ms Martin’s work as “extraordinary”.

She said: “The experienced judging panel were fascinated by the technique of how it was made.

“With the light falling on the silk, you get this very delicate web of little patterns.

“It’s incredibly lyrical, based on a poem, which is shared in the exhibition catalogue.

“It’s a very subtle piece. It has a lot of paradoxical qualities. So it’s very soft. It’s very fragile. But it’s very rigid. It’s very hard.

“There are very tiny little incremental changes in it. And yet, it goes through a whole spectrum of shades and textures.

“I mean, it is an extraordinary piece to have been made. I could look at it all day and see more.”

Artworks selected in the competition reflected how the classic art form has developed over time.

Some of the pieces included the use of materials from second hand books to recycled plastic as well as traditional threads such as cotton linen integrated with wire and shredded garments.

Several submissions were inspired by current issues such as the refugee crisis, resistance to ethnic diversity and lockdown loneliness.

The judging panel was convened by Ms Harvey and consisted of established weavers Fiona Mathison and Jo Barker, and Emma Nicolson and Amy Porteous representing Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s Creative Programme team.

