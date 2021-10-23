Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Walker pays tribute to ‘amazing’ wife Sarah on Strictly

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 9.33pm Updated: October 23 2021, 9.39pm
Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker (BBC/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker (BBC/PA)

Dan Walker paid an emotional tribute to his wife Sarah after dancing to her favourite song on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast host, 44, performed a Viennese waltz to She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel and earned 28 points – his highest score of the series yet.

Lead judge Shirley Ballas said Walker was “extremely consistent, which is a good thing” but urged him to believe in himself more, while Craig Revel Horwood said he lacked “flow” but praised his overall style.

Walker, who has three children with his wife, used his post-performance interview to address her directly while she sat in the studio audience.

He said: “I’m going to gush over her for a moment because she’s one of those people that the more you know her, the more you love her, and I’ve known her and loved her for over half my life.”

The camera then panned to Sarah, with Walker adding: “There she is. She’s absolutely amazing. She is such a special person and I love her to bits.

“I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved that.”

Viewers online praised Walker for his comments, describing them as “sweet” and “adorable”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]