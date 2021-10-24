Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mogwai clinch Scottish Album of the Year award

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 9.27am Updated: October 24 2021, 9.31am
Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai accepted the award at the Edinburgh ceremony (Scottish Album of the Year/PA)
Glasgow band Mogwai have claimed the Scottish Album of the Year award.

The group’s tenth studio album As The Love Continues – which shot straight to the top of the UK album charts when it was released in February – clinched the award for the band for the first time.

The honour was given at a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Saturday, which also included a tribute to Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison who died in 2018.

Accepting the award, Mogwai lead singer Stuart Braithwaite said: “I really was not expecting this, I have not thought of anything to say other than thank you and I wish I’d got steaming.

“This has been a really mental year for the band and this is just another thing we never thought would happen.

“I want to thank everyone who has bought and played the album, I’d like to dedicate this to Mick, our booking agent, who passed away last week.”

Frightened Rabbit were awarded the Modern Scottish Classic award for their 2008 breakthrough album The Midnight Organ Fight.

Collecting the award, Hutchison’s brother Grant said: “I don’t why you’re clapping for us, we didn’t write any of it.”

Scott Hutchison performing
Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison paid tribute to his brother Scott, who died in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “All of us can come at it from the same place that all of you can – this was and is Scott’s album.

“These are his words and they should be shared by all of us. It’s amazing to have an album that’s 13 years old and still inspires artists today, because it still inspires me every day.

“We recently put a book of Scott’s lyrics out and I listened to every single song and read every single lyric and was still like – f****** hell.

“He got all the talented genes. This shouldn’t be a sad and sombre remembrance award, it’s not what he would have wanted, he would want us to get drunk! He would want us to sing and dance and get sweaty.”

Grant Hutchison – who has repeatedly stressed the importance of mental health since his brother’s death – ended his speech by imploring the crowd to reach out to someone they know.

“If everyone here tonight could do one thing – if you could text someone in your phone book who might need to hear from someone,” he said.

“Just ask them how they are or if they want to meet up. Just say hi, it might change their path.”

The Sound of Young Scotland Award was won by Edinburgh-born artist LVRA, who will be given £5,000 to complete her debut album as well as press 500 vinyl of the finished release.

