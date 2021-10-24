Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 a week before album release

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 5.11pm Updated: October 24 2021, 5.31pm
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of his forthcoming fifth album.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, 30, said in a statement posted on Instagram that he still intends to give his planned interviews and performances from his home.

The new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in his symbol series and due for release on Friday October 29.

It is among the year’s most highly anticipated music releases and includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

Earthshot Prize Awards
Ed Sheeran performing during the first Earthshot Prize awards (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Hey guys.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.

“Be safe everyone.”

Last week he performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, which were hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Next week, Sheeran is due to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe live to play new songs from his album and take questions from fans, and has a number of other media commitments lined up.

Sheeran lives close to Framlingham in Suffolk where he grew up.

He had previously been taking a break from music after his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

The singer shot to fame in 2011 with the launch of his chart-topping single The A Team, the lead song on his first album, which was released in September that year.

In 2022 from April to September, Sheeran will play live shows across the UK, Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia, including a three-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, as part of The Mathematics Tour.

Sheeran last toured stadiums during his 2017-2019 Divide Tour, playing more than 250 shows to some seven million fans, with Divide becoming the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time, breaking U2’s record.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]