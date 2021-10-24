Adele on course for second week at number one with comeback single

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adele’s comeback song, Easy On Me, is on course to score a second week at number one.

Last week, the track notched up 217,300 chart sales, the highest total since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You came out in January 2017.

It was also streamed a record-breaking 24 million times, smashing the previous record for the number of streams in a week, which was set by Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings in January 2019 when it was streamed 16.9 million times.

The cover artwork for 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

According to the Official Charts Company’s first look, Easy On Me, the first single from Adele’s forthcoming album, 30, sits ahead of Cold Heart by Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa at number two and Shiver by Ed Sheeran at number three.

The final chart will be announced on Friday.

In the run-up to the release of Easy On Me, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey will also interview her as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on Sunday November 14, marking her return to the spotlight.

– 30 is due for release on November 19.