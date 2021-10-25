Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Pernice denies ‘wrongdoing’ after reported split from Maura Higgins

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 8.29pm
Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)
Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has denied that “wrongdoing” led to his recent breakup following his reported split from Maura Higgins.

The professional dancer was reported to have split from the Love Island star Higgins earlier this month.

Writing on Instagram, Pernice said that “great relationships with great people can come to a natural end”.

BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2019 – London
Maura Higgins (Scott Garfitt/PA)

“This has been the case for me recently,” he added.

“There was absolutely no wrongdoing & this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect & understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subject & issues which need the attention.”

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career.

“But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

“The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities & increased representation.

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition.

“We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC)

Higgins previously confirmed she was in a relationship with Pernice in July.

She announced the news by sharing a photo of them embracing by the sea, captioning the photo: “I’m yours.”

Pernice is partnered with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis in the current series of Strictly.

He said he is “going into another wonderful training week” as he thanked viewers for their “amazing messages” and support.

Italian dancer Pernice has appeared on Strictly since 2015.

