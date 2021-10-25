Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New TV show about pets ‘like Top Gear for animals’, says Dermot O’Leary

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 12.03am
Dermot O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dermot O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dermot O’Leary has branded his new television programme about pets “like the Top Gear for animals”.

The presenter will host ITV programme The Pet Show alongside Gavin And Stacey actress Joanna Page.

O’Leary said the weekly show, which will air on Sunday evenings, is “a love letter to our nation’s favourite friends”.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Joanna Page will host alongside Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA)

“I suppose the best way to describe it would be that it’s like the Top Gear for animals,” he added.

The programme will showcase pets who have displayed acts of heroism, animals with talents and celebrity pets.

It will also offer insights, anecdotes and advice from animal experts.

O’Leary said there were “thankfully” not any “major incidents” involving animals during filming.

“There was an awful lot of disobedient dogs on the agility course, there were some very stubborn mules,” he said.

“Lots of creepy crawlies. Lots of people freaking out in the breaks and things.

“Add all those together and it was pretty full on.”

He described Page as “the most fun” person to work with.

“It’s not actually dissimilar to working with Alison [Hammond]. There are a lot of similarities. They’re both really cup half full.

“They’re both absolute howls off camera as well, so you can have a real laugh with Jo.

“We would sit around and laugh and tell stories and share experiences. So, she’s lovely and really good fun.”

The X Factor: Celebrity Launch – London
Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA)

When asked why the UK is a nation of pet lovers, Page said: “I don’t know. There’s just something about us Brits.

“We just love our animals. We just love them so much, they are part of our families.

“There’s just something about us that we don’t see them as animals, it’s just part of our DNA.”

She added that pets can enhance a child’s upbringing.

“It gives them a sense of responsibility because they actually have to look after someone other than themselves,” she said.

“It’s lovely now because (daughter) Eva’s eight years old and she is so interested in the dogs and wants to give them so much love and cuddles.

“She sits with them curled up on the sofa. But she’s also really interested in feeding them, putting their food down, preening them, giving them treats.

“Teaching them to do stay and heal, she does lead training with them.

“It’s just a responsibility – they have got to keep them alive, nurtured, cared for and looked after – aside from themselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier