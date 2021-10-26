Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele announces London performance dates for 2022

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.37am
Adele has announced dates for London performances for 2022 marking her first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer, 33, shared the news on Twitter and Instagram with a picture of herself with her name on it and the words Hyde Park London and the dates July 1 and 2 2022.

She will take to the stage as part of next year’s BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

Adele’s comeback single, Easy On Me, released on October 15, is on track to top the UK single charts for a second week, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The single is the first track from her album ’30’ which will be released on November 30.

Before Easy On Me was released, Adele spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

She will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on November 14.

BST Hyde Park returns after a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic and runs from June 24 to July 10 2022.

Tickets will be on general sale from October 30, while fans can sign up at adele.com from October 26 to access Adele’s presale which starts on October 28 at 10am.

