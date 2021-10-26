Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shirley Ballas thanks fans for helping uncover ‘concerning’ health problem

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.47pm
Shirley Ballas (David Parry/PA)
Shirley Ballas (David Parry/PA)

Shirley Ballas has thanked Strictly Come Dancing viewers for helping her discover “concerning” symptoms in her body after they pointed out she had a lump under her arm.

The head judge previously revealed that “caring” viewers of the BBC One show had contacted her to let her know about the lump under her arm.

On Tuesday she said that doctors had received some “concerning” results to blood tests.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Shirley Ballas (Ian West/PA)

“The doctor said that she thought my levels were not right, my hormone levels weren’t right,” she said.

She said her testosterone and oestrogen levels were not as they should be.

“All in all, a little concerning for my doctor,” she added in a video posted on Instagram.

Ballas, 61, added: “Any way to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much.

“I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you.

“Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being.

“With gratitude to you all.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Shirley Ballas (Ian West/PA)

Her fellow Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse responded to Ballas’ video.

“Take care of yourself,” she wrote.

Olympian Adam Peaty, who is competing in the current series, added: “Sending all my love and positive energy.”

